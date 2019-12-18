Blue Springs mom still waits for justice in 16-year-old son’s murder two years later

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. -- Two years ago on Dec. 18, someone shot and killed 16-year-old Colby Stephenson in Blue Springs.

Still waiting for someone to be charged in the teen's death, family and friends gathered Wednesday night to honor his memory.

"His laughter, his smile. No matter how bad of a day I was having, he always seemed to make me laugh, make anybody laugh," Colby's mom Michelle Stephenson said.

A mom never forgets, and for the past two years, Michelle has only been able to hear her son's laugh in her mind, her memories. She said it's especially hard right now, around the holidays.

"[His killers] get to unwrap presents, laugh and joke with their loved ones, but Colby's loved ones -- we don`t get that.'

On Wednesday night, family and friends were determined to keep his memory alive and to also never let the search for his killer go cold.

"I want everybody to know he was a good kid," Colby's mom said.

And detectives said they aren't giving up on this case.

"We want justice just as much as anyone," said Det. Brian McRae with the Blue Springs Police Department.

McRae has been on the case since day one. Investigators say Colby was leaving a house party. When he stepped outside, someone opened fire.

His mom described the scene like a video game, "because that's what it looked like out here," she said.

Even after two years, McRae said they follow up on leads and tips. They know someone knows who the killers are.

"We're at two years to the day, so we're encouraging somebody to call the Blue Springs Police Department and ask for me, ask for anybody," he said.

Still trying to make sense of her son's death, Michelle hopes for justice so she can not only celebrate Christmas, but have a final birthday gift for Colby.

"It's time to stop. It's time to take a stance, and it's time to do things the right way," she said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Blue Springs police or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.