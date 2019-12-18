Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison add Kauffman and Busch Stadium to 2020 tour lineup

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 21: Joe Elliott of Def Leppard performs onstage during the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 21, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The classic rock hair metal trio that announced a 2020 stadium tour earlier this month have added some new stops, including Kansas City and St. Louis.

The 3-band show will come to Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday, June 23. Two days later, they will put on a show at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.

The two Missouri shows are part of seven newly-added performances, according to Mötley Crüe.

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts will be opening for the legendary rockers. Presale for the new shows starts on Jan. 6. Tickets for all the other shows are currently on sale.

On Nov. 18, Mötley Crüe said in a statement that the success of Netflix biopic The Dirt resulted in “a massive surge in new audience,” which helped the band get back together.

