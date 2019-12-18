Firefighters stay ready in cold weather for situations that can turn deadly in minutes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- Fire stations across the metro take time to train for cold water rescues and situations that can turn deadly in minutes.

Capt. Ryan Straley said the Olathe Fire Department suits up for at least a couple water rescues a year.

"If you were the one out in the ice water and hypothermia and you're not able to move very well because your muscles are locked up," Straley said. "Every second more than counts in that case."

Each unit has an ice rescue suit, which is fully waterproof and insulated.

"From head to toe the only thing that's going to get cold on him is this facial area right here," Straley said.

Then, there are specialized ropes that float. They are abrasion resistant, too.

Earlier this year, firefighters put them to use when a deer fell through the ice on Lake Olathe.

If you find someone in a bad situation, do not go out on the ice to help. Instead, find a pole or rope - something they can hold onto - until firefighters arrive.

Straley said the actual rescue is not first responders' biggest challenge - it's the bystander. The ones who watch, want to help and then take the wrong step.

"Through the years you see and train," Straley said. "The dog falls through and the kids go out on to try to get the dog, they fall through. The neighbors go out to try to get the kid, they fall through. Next thing you know you have three or four rescues in one situation."

Straley said there's a sure fire way to prevent this kind of situation.

"The basic message there is to stay off the ice," Straley said.