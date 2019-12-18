× Get a look inside Strang Hall, opening soon in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Opening this Friday, Overland Park’s new food hall is the type of space that makes you want to linger. Although it spans 13,000 square feet, it exudes a cozy feel with wood accents, soft lighting and a variety of seating styles. Two of the kitchens even feature bar seating, giving patrons an up-close look at each chef’s craft

See more photos of Strang Hall’s space on the Kansas City Business Journal’s website.