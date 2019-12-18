Get a look inside Strang Hall, opening soon in Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Opening this Friday, Overland Park’s new food hall is the type of space that makes you want to linger. Although it spans 13,000 square feet, it exudes a cozy feel with wood accents, soft lighting and a variety of seating styles. Two of the kitchens even feature bar seating, giving patrons an up-close look at each chef’s craft
Strang Hall, named after local railroad magnate William Strang Jr., features six local chefs plus a coffee shop, full-service bar and a private dining room that overlooks one of the kitchens. The food hall is at 7313 W. 80th St.
The Kansas City Business Journal reports the food concepts are:
- Basabasa — creates unique flavors by mixing traditional fried chicken with Asian spices
- Anousone — Southeast Asian-inspired comfort food
- Nida — tacos and other Mexican-inspired items
- Fond — thoughtfully sourced food that takes the familiar and injects it with “exciting flavors”
- Norcina — craft sandwiches and pizzas
- Solstice — seasonal super foods that are minimally cooked and processed
See more photos of Strang Hall’s space on the Kansas City Business Journal’s website.