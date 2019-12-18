Click here to see all closings

Get a look inside Strang Hall, opening soon in Overland Park

Here's a look at Strang Hall in Overland Park. (Photo: Adam Vogler - Kansas City Business Journal)

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Opening this Friday, Overland Park’s new food hall is the type of space that makes you want to linger. Although it spans 13,000 square feet, it exudes a cozy feel with wood accents, soft lighting and a variety of seating styles. Two of the kitchens even feature bar seating, giving patrons an up-close look at each chef’s craft

Strang Hall, named after local railroad magnate William Strang Jr., features six local chefs plus a coffee shop, full-service bar and a private dining room that overlooks one of the kitchens. The food hall is at 7313 W. 80th St.

The Kansas City Business Journal reports the food concepts are:

  • Basabasa — creates unique flavors by mixing traditional fried chicken with Asian spices
  • Anousone — Southeast Asian-inspired comfort food
  • Nida — tacos and other Mexican-inspired items
  • Fond — thoughtfully sourced food that takes the familiar and injects it with “exciting flavors”
  • Norcina — craft sandwiches and pizzas
  • Solstice — seasonal super foods that are minimally cooked and processed

See more photos of Strang Hall’s space on the Kansas City Business Journal’s website.

