Harry S. Truman’s custom-built presidential limousine for sale

FORT WORTH, Texas — You now have a chance to own a piece of presidential history, if you get in on this auction.

Harry S. Truman’s 1950 custom-built presidential limousine is up for sale through Hemmings Auctions with a starting bid of $215,000.

According to the website, the car is “one of the nine custom-built 1950 Lincolns built at the behest of the 33rd President of the United States, Harry S. Truman.”

Truman also chose the Lincoln over Cadillac after GM ignored his requests for vehicles during his presidential campaign, according to the website.

Len Freemyer, who lives in Branson, owns the limo. He remembers the nation’s 33rd president fondly.

“He was very interesting. He was the last president without a college degree. He loved cars. Also, in those days, we didn’t vote for the party, we voted for the man or the person,” he said.

Freemyer purchased the car at an auction a few years ago. It’s stored in Fort Worth in a climate controlled area. He says he’s selling the car so it can be used more often.

Freemyer says it gives him pride to have owned a piece of Missouri history, especially from Truman, who famously kept a sign on his desk that said, “The Buck Stops Here!”

“He had a tough duty in World War II and he didn’t want any glory. He was there to contribute and do what he could,” Freemyer said.

You can learn more about the car and bid on it here.