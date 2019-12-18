Click here to see traffic conditions
Holiday Express train and Santa arrive at Kansas City’s Union Station

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- All aboard!

The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express train is at Union Station to bring Christmas joy to young and old alike.

This is the train's 19th annual run.

The train is a walk-through experience featuring a smiling tank car named Rudy -- a flatcar carrying Santa's sleigh, reindeer and a miniature village -- and more. Santa and Mrs. Claus will also be available for photos.

The train arrived on Tuesday, Dec. 18, and will be at the station until Dec. 22.

The event is free to the public. Union Station says reservations are recommended but not required.

The train will be open for Union Station guests on the following days and hours:

  • December 18 - 2 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • December 19 - 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • December 20 - 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • December 21 and 22 - 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

