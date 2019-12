KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is attempting to locate a 40-year-old man.

Police say Thomas Robinson was last seen on foot near the Whispering Lake Apartments near 43rd and Northern.

Robinson is described as standing 6’0,” weighs 160 pounds and is bald.

His family is very worried about him.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.