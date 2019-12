KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police department are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 28-year-old woman.

Police said Renita Thompson has been missing since Saturday, Dec. 14.

She was last seen near 93rd and Cleveland in a black Honda Accord.

Her family told police they are very worried about her.

Thompson stands about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds.

If you see her or know where she is, please call the missing persons unit at (816) 234-5136.