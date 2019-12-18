Local church raises nearly $19,000 to pay off Lee’s Summit School District’s lunch debt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- A donor, or technically dozens of donors, is paying off lunch debt for kids in Lee's Summit.

The Summit Church called the Lee's Summit School District, wanting to know what the negative balance is on student lunches. The answer: nearly $19,000.

But church leaders didn't let that big number scare them. They held a special offering, and church members paid off the entire amount.

The church presented the district with the check on Wednesday.

Now they're hoping the families helped by their donation can go into 2020 with a clean slate.