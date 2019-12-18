Click here to see traffic conditions
Magical Christmas moment: Nurse sings “O Holy Night” as chemo patient plays guitar from hospital bed

NASHVILLE -- A holiday duet out of unlikely spot in Music City is warming hearts everywhere.

Penn Pennington is undergoing chemotherapy at Sarah Cannon Cancer Center.

When his nurse Alex found out he is a musician, she brought in her guitar and convinced him to sing with her. That led to bedside performances during chemo treatments.

Pennington is a long-time Nashville session guitarist who has played at the Grand Ole Opry for 23 years.

His daughter recorded their version of the Christmas classic "O Holy Night" Sunday, and it quickly became a hit on social media.

 

