Midtown restaurant owner welcoming the homeless inside for a warm, free meal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A restaurant in Midtown is warming the hearts and bodies of those experiencing homelessness by offering them free food.

Brooke Alexander is the owner of Sheng Chinese Restaurant on the corner of Broadway and Linwood.

On Thanksgiving, she saw a homeless woman digging for food in the dumpster outside her restaurant. She invited the woman inside for a hot meal that night.

Days later, she posted a note on the door of her restaurant that reads: "If you are hungry and cold, you are welcome to come inside for hot soup, rice, tea or coffee."

"I’ve always wanted to help the homeless," she said. "Before I had bought this business, I actually applied at City Union Mission to be a cook, and I ended up having an unfortunate accident and had to have surgery on my arm, so I couldn’t follow through. I just feel like it’s something we should do. I mean, what is soup and rice?"

Alexander said she's received a ton of support from the community since posting the sign.

She's now able to include care packages with those hot meals and drinks.

If you're interested in helping Alexander help the homeless, her restaurant is open every day but Tuesday.