President Trump gives most federal workers the day off on Christmas Eve

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is giving most federal workers the gift of an extra day off this holiday season.

The President issued an executive order Tuesday ordering that all executive departments and federal agencies close on Tuesday, December 24 in honor of Christmas Eve.

The holidays for federal employees include Christmas Day, but not Christmas Eve.

Certain employees, or “emergency employees,” will have to work that day “for reasons of national security, defense, or other public need.”

News of an extra day off comes after Congress recently approved 12 weeks of paid parental leave for all federal employees for the first time in American history. The legislation heads to Trump’s desk for his signature.