Smithville’s Casi Joy wins FOX4’s special KC edition of “The Masked Singer”

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- With "The Masked Singer" season finale this Wednesday, FOX4 is held its own competition featuring contestants from Kansas City. The Reindeer, the Snowman (Mackenzie Nicole), the Nutcracker (Krizz Kaliko) and even Stormy the FOX4 Weather Fox (Karli Ritter's husband, Chris) performed their favorite holiday songs in a battle for your vote.

The morning crew revealed each character's identity and the winner of the overall competition Wednesday-- The Reindeer, which was actually Smithville native Casi Joy.

Joy's performance of “Let It Go,” from the movie Frozen showed off her powerful voice and likely her identity along with clues that she's obsessed with her dog and fast food chain Taco Bell. She also mentioned that she pursued a degree in Early Childhood Education while attending Park University on a track scholarship.

In July FOX4 sat down with Joy for an hour-long conversation about what she's been up to since making it onto the NBC hit-show "The Voice."