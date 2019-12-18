‘We can’t just sit down’: Family searching tirelessly for missing Kansas City mother

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- One Kansas City family is spending the days leading up to Christmas not shopping and celebrating, but searching.

Renita Thompson was last seen Saturday, and her family wants answers.

“I traveled over 500 miles with my little cousin to come here and do this search for our baby. We can’t just sit down," said Katrina Harlin, Thompson's cousin.

Family members say the last time they spoke with the 28-year-old, she was in good spirits and everything was well. Now they’re tracing back her steps.

Thompson was last seen near 93rd and Cleveland in a black Honda Accord.

Her family said they have no idea what could have happened.

“At this point, I don’t know. We searched at night. Now we are back out here during the day time. But I’m not going to give up hope," Harlin said. "It’s not like her, and with Christmas coming up, she would have been home. Any way it goes, she never leaves her kids. She loves her kids. Her babies are her world.”

Thompson has two young children, a 9-year-old and a 3-month-old, who she was with all the time.

A group of six family members spent Wednesday morning searching the wooded area along James A. Reed Road in south Kansas City where her car was found abandoned Tuesday afternoon.

“I am standing here, I am pleading, I am begging -- if you know anything, please contact the police. Contact us. We just want our baby back home safe," Harlin said.

The ADHOC Group Against Crime is also assisting in search efforts. The group is planning to canvas some of the last areas Thompson was last seen and passing out flyers.

“We are going off a spiritual walk now," Harlin said. "All I can do at this point is pray, and pray she is returned safe to us. The holidays are coming, and Christmas isn’t Christmas without the ones you love. So this is very hard for us."

Family members said they'll continue searching. They are asking for the community's help.

Thompson is described as 5-foot-7, weighing around 180 pounds.

If you see her or know where she is, please call the missing persons unit at 816-234-5136.