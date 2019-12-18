× WWII veteran celebrates 109th birthday with a surprise party held at Baltimore VA medical center

A Baltimore wellness center hosted a special birthday celebration.

Ezra Hill, a World War II veteran will be turning 109 years old.

When he visited the Loch Raven Outpatient Clinic on Tuesday for an appointment, they surprised him with a party.

He was joined by his wife, children and his retired doctor.

When asked about a message he wanted to share about life, he said “Do unto others, and you want others to do unto you.”

Mr. Hill’s birthday is Thursday December 19.