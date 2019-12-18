WWII veteran celebrates 109th birthday with a surprise party held at Baltimore VA medical center

Posted 3:13 pm, December 18, 2019, by , Updated at 03:07PM, December 18, 2019

A Baltimore wellness center hosted a special birthday celebration.

Ezra Hill, a World War II veteran will be turning 109 years old.

When he visited the Loch Raven Outpatient Clinic on Tuesday for an appointment, they surprised him with a party.

He was joined by his wife, children and his retired doctor.

When asked about a message he wanted to share about life, he said “Do unto others, and you want others to do unto you.”

Mr. Hill’s birthday is Thursday December 19.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.