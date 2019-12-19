Blue Springs lawn care business owner who had livelihood stolen gifted with new equipment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- It was a devastating loss for a small Blue Springs lawn care owner.

Not only was Landeros Reid's trailer stolen, but so was more than $25,000 worth of equipment -- all in one night.

After FOX4 ran a story about the theft in November, a major company said they wanted to help.

“All the way up in Wisconsin, yeah, we saw the article up there. The little town of Kohler saw this happening down in Blue Springs, and we got on it," said Megan Amundson, a market analyst for Kohler Engines Division.

So on Thursday afternoon, Reid was gifted with two lawn mowers to help jump-start his business once again.

It's a sentiment that would leave Reid in tears.

"It's just amazing that there are a lot of good people out there to counteract bad situations," Reid said. “You never know social media, the news and how that can impact a situation, but it can. I’m just grateful for it. My family is grateful for it, and I’m grateful for it.”

Amundson said it was a team effort between Kohler Engines, based in Wisconsin; Medart Inc., a distributor of engines and outdoor power equipment; and Lawn and Leisures in Lee's Summit to make this happen.

“Landscapers are at the heart of our business, and we felt it was important to help one of our own," Amundson said.

Thanks to the kindness of others, Reid is back in business, with a chance to start over, an opportunity and business he's using to inspire his children.

"It's all for them. It's all for legacy, all for growing a business and showing them they can do things and be their own boss. This is just a wonderful day," Reid said.

Blue Springs police are still searching for the thieves. If you have any information, you are asked to call Blue Springs Police at 816-228-0151.