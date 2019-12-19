Bobblehead Hall of Fame delivers Negro Leagues series for centennial celebration

One year ago, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum along with the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City launched a modest Kickstarter campaign to drum up interest in a series of bobbleheads.

Within 24 hours of launching, the Kickstarter campaign hit its $10,000 goal. A total of four stretch goals were added to the campaign, and each time the goal was met. In total, a little more than $75,000 was raised from 748 backers, and this month the series was completed.

The bobbleheads in the series are: Cool Papa Bell, Ray Brown, Roy Campanella, Oscar Charleston, Ray Dandridge, Leon Day, Martín Dihigo, Rap Dixon, Larry Doby, John Donaldson, Bill Foster, Rube Foster, Josh Gibson, Pete Hill, Monte Irvin, Judy Johnson, Buck Leonard, Pop Lloyd, Biz Mackey, José Méndez, Buck O’Neil, Satchel Paige, Cannonball Dick Redding, Bullet Joe Rogan, Hilton Smith, Turkey Stearnes, Mule Suttles, Cristóbal Torriente, Willie Wells, James Wilkinson, Smokey Joe Williams and Jud Wilson.

The bobbleheads are available for purchase for $30 each at the Bobblehead Hall, the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y., and directly from Dreams Fulfilled’s website.