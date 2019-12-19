Brookside Barkery & Bath moving to new location in spring 2020

Posted 4:03 pm, December 19, 2019, by , Updated at 04:18PM, December 19, 2019

Brookside Barkery & Bath

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Brookside Barkery & Bath will have a new location this spring.

The popular pet store is moving from its original location at 118 W. 63rd Street to a bigger location in the same neighborhood.

The new store will be located at 6201 Oak Street and will feature updated pet bathing areas, more products and parking for customers.

The location formerly housed Plate restaurant, but they moved after a fire damaged the building in 2017. The building has since been renovated.

“We’ve spent over 15 years in our current store in the Brookside shops and have expanded twice, but we felt it was time to freshen things up. We are thrilled to be able to offer our customers a larger, more welcoming space to bring their animals,” said owners Delena and Larry Stout.

The move is set to be completed in the spring of 2020.

