× Chiefs to take on Bears for first time since former KC coach Nagy became head coach in Chicago

CHICAGO — The Kansas City Chiefs and head coach Andy Reid will travel to Illinois this weekend to take on the Bears for the first time since former Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy became the head coach in Chicago.

Nagy became a coach in the NFL in 2008, accepting a position as a quarterback coach with Kansas City in 2013. He moved up to co-offensive coordinator with Brad Childress after 2016, and became the sole OC for the 2017 season.

Under Nagy, the Chiefs had the 6th best offense in the league with a 10-6 record. Although the AFC west champions, the Chiefs lost to wildcard Tennessee in the first round of the playoffs.

In 2018, Nagy left to coach the Bears, winning 75 percent of their games and orchestrating a massive comeback in which the team won nine out of their last 10 games.

“We’ve all been excited and happy for Matt,” Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said. “There was a lot of good times. We’ve had a lot of highs and lows together, but at the end of the day, there was a lot of happy times.”

Bieniemy was the coach for the running backs under Nagy when they both worked for the Chiefs in 2017. He moved up to offensive coordinator when Nagy left.

“Unfortunately, we have to play him this weekend, but at the beginning of the year, we wished him the best of luck in all the games with the exception of one,” Bieniemy said.

The game will start at 7:20 p.m. this Sunday, Dec. 22.