Dispute between local repair shop owner, customer over storage fee finally settled in court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPEDENCE, Mo. -- After a heated dispute in September that at one point involved police, the owner of an Independence repair shop and his former customer met in court this week.

As FOX4 Problem Solvers first reported, it involved a broken down Chevy Aveo that Jackie Holmes took to Vincent Grosso's shop, Complete Family Car Care, for repairs.

But he told her it was most likely an electrical problem and would cost more to repair than the car was worth. Holmes agreed and told him she would sell the car. She found an interested buyer in Kevin Shippman.

But the day they were set to exchange the title for cash, Grosso announced that Holmes owed him $19 per day for storage for the month that the car sat on his lot. That would total about $400 -- $100 more than the sale price of the car.

When she objected, it got so heated that Independence police were called.

"He said he was armed and wasn't afraid to use it," Shippman recalled Grosso saying.

Police determined that this was a civil matter that should be decided by a judge, so both sides ended up in court this week.

A Jackson County judge ruled that Grosso had no proof he'd ever told Holmes about the $19 daily storage fee, which would be a violation of Missouri's consumer protection law.

The judge ordered Grosso to pay Holmes $300 for the value of her car, which he still has at his shop. The judge also ordered Holmes to pay Grosso $105 for diagnosing the car.

"We are happy," Holmes said. "We are just glad its completely over, and we are willing to be done with it."

Grosso said he disagreed with the judge's ruling, but still thinks he came out OK.

"Well, I think I deserved to get my storage, but I got a Chevy Aveo out of it," Grosso said. "I guess I can invest the money back into that car."