Judge sets trial date for accused killer Kylr Yust

CASS COUNTY, Mo. — On Thursday Cass County judge officially set a trial date for accused killer Kylr Yust.

Jury selection for the trial is set to begin on July 22. Jurors will be brought in from St. Charles County, which is just outside of St. Louis. Once the jury is set, the trial will begin the following Monday.

Prosecutors denied the request from Yust’s attorney to retest the evidence.

Yust is accused of murdering two young women nearly a decade apart.

Kara Kopetsky, Yust’s high school ex-girlfriend, disappeared in 2007. Her remains were discovered alongside the remains of another young woman, Jessica Runions, in a field in rural Cass County last year.

Yust has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and abandonment of a corpse.

The trial was initially set for November of 2019, but it was delayed after more evidence was turned over to the defense, including more than 40 disks containing police reports, FBI reports, tips in Kopetsky’s disappearance.

In September Yust’s attorneys were seeking to delay his trial, arguing he’s not mentally competent, doesn’t understand the proceedings against him and can’t participate in his defense. In October they asked for a second opinion.