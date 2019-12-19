Live from Arrowhead: Chiefs coordinators on how team is preparing for Bears

Watch live:



KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are preparing for a trip to Chicago to take on the Bears Sunday night. They kick off at 7:20 p.m.

Chiefs coordinators will speak with reporters Thursday around 11:40 a.m.

The team is coming off of a 23-3 victory over the rebuilding Broncos to remain in the hunt for the No. 2 playoff seed and a potential first-round bye.

Patrick Mahomes threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns, and Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce were on the receiving end of many of his biggest throws.

“It was awesome. A lot of fun,” said Mahomes, who showed no lingering effects from the hand his bruised last week. “The guys were embracing it. We knew it was going to snow. We practice in cold weather a lot. So you get there, you’re already accustomed to it, and you go out there and play.”

Like a bunch of kids getting a snow day from school, the Chiefs enjoyed every minute of it.

Hill caught five passes for 67 yards and both scores, and Kelce hauled in 11 catches for 142 yards to become the first tight end in NFL history with four consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons, helping the Chiefs (10-4) beat the Broncos for the ninth straight time. Denver (5-9) hasn’t won in Kansas City since Sept. 17, 2015.

The Chiefs outscored their longtime division rival 53-9 this season.