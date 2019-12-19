Man shot multiple times at Luichi’s Mini Mart, another shot in hand

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is fighting for their life after someone shot them multiple times late Wednesday, Kansas City police said in a news release.

The shooting happened around 10:51 p.m. at Luichi’s Mini Mart, which is near Prospect Avenue and East 67th Street.

Police who responded to the scene found the victim, who has not been identified, in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds.

Shortly after taking him to the hospital, a second shooting victim showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand. That victim mentioned that he was shot at the same location.