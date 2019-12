× NB Raytown Road closed at I-470 due to crash involving serious injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is fighting for their life and three others were also injured in a crash Thursday morning, according to the Kansas City Fire Department.

The crash happened before 8 a.m. along Raytown Road near I-470.

The northbound lanes of Raytown Road are shut down while officials are on the scene.

