Public records show which Jackson County employees took home the highest paychecks

Jackson County paid its 2,305 employees $79 million in 2018, according to payroll records the Kansas City Business Journal obtained through a public records request.

Just 45 employees earned six figures — that’s 3% of Jackson County’s payroll during the last fiscal year, which ended Dec. 31.

The 25 highest-paid employees earned nearly $3.6 million in gross pay, which amounts to nearly 5% of the city’s overall payroll expenditures. Medical examiner Diane Peterson earned $226,280, which was the highest gross pay in 2018.

