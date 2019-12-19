Public records show which Jackson County employees took home the highest paychecks

Posted 2:39 pm, December 19, 2019, by

Photo: Andrew Grumke - Kansas City Business Journal

Jackson County paid its 2,305 employees $79 million in 2018, according to payroll records the Kansas City Business Journal obtained through a public records request.

See all of the 25 highest-paid Jackson County employees on the Kansas City Business Journal’s website.

Just 45 employees earned six figures — that’s 3% of Jackson County’s payroll during the last fiscal year, which ended Dec. 31.

The 25 highest-paid employees earned nearly $3.6 million in gross pay, which amounts to nearly 5% of the city’s overall payroll expenditures. Medical examiner Diane Peterson earned $226,280, which was the highest gross pay in 2018.

See more facts and figures at the Kansas City Business Journal’s website.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.