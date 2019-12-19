Raymore man wins $100K lottery prize after cashing in winning ticket to buy 3 more

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A Raymore man won a $100,000 prize in the Missouri Lottery’s newest Scratchers game called “Power 5s.”

The lottery says in a news release that Austin Conley stopped at a QuikTrip in Independence to cash in a $15 winning ticket. He asked the clerk for three $5 “Kansas City Chiefs” tickets in exchange, but the retailer was sold out of that particular game.

Conley followed a clerk’s suggestion and bought three “Power 5s” tickets.

“I went out to my car and scratched it (the first ticket) with a penny,” he told the Missouri Lottery. “At first, I scratched off one prize, and it said ‘$2,500.’ I didn’t scratch off the rest – I was already freaking out because $2,500 is enough.”

He didn’t realizing that more surprises were in store.

“It took me like 10 minutes to scratch the rest of it,” he said.

That’s when he uncovered the top prize available on the ticket: $100,000.