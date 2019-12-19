Raymore-Peculiar High School teacher of 18 years dies after medical emergency at school

Posted 11:23 am, December 19, 2019, by , Updated at 11:27AM, December 19, 2019

Deborah Hale (image courtesy of Raymore-Peculiar High School)

PECULIAR, Mo. — A teacher at Raymore-Peculiar High School died Thursday after a medical emergency at the school, the district said in a post on their Facebook page.

Deborah Hale experienced the medical emergency in the school before classes started.

First responders took her to a local hospital, but she later died.

Hale taught study skills at the high school. This was her 18th year of teaching in the district.

 

