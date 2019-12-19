ReeceNichols opening luxury home brand in Kansas City
ReeceNichols Real Estate is the latest residential real estate company to start a luxury housing brand in Kansas City.
The Kansas City Business Journal reports ReeceNichols Signature will market homes listed for $750,000 and above starting in January. The brand will service both sides of the state line in the metro area and anywhere ReeceNichols operates. The company also has offices in Kansas, Central and Southern Missouri.
The company has 229 luxury properties listed currently, according to the release. ReeceNichols sold 491 luxury properties this year.
Locally, agents working with the new brand will be based where many of the area’s high-end homes are located: Mission Hills, Southern Johnson County and Hallbrook.
Read more about the luxury housing brand in the Kansas City Business Journal.