Road crews planning to fill potholes on I-435 in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. -- Potholes are starting to appear on area streets, and a stretch of I-435 is so bad that a FOX4 viewer said they saw rough roads causing damage to a number of drivers' cars on Wednesday night.

Highway crews announced on Thursday morning that they will be out on I-435 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to fix the potholes between 95th Street and the Kansas River. This will cause various lane closures in both directions, be prepared for delays and give crews plenty of room to work if you cross paths with them.

FOX4's Matt Stewart drove that stretch of road and found it bumpy, with a number of holes that need to be filled.

Potholes form in the winter when water gets into the pavement, freezes and then thaws. It causes the asphalt to crumble. To fix it, crews do what's called "throw and go." They fill the hole with loose asphalt and tamp it down. They can't do a more permanent fix with hot asphalt until it gets warmer outside as the hot asphalt cools too quickly in these cold temperatures.

Road crews can't fill them in unless they know about them, and that's where you come in. If you see a pothole, call your city or county public works department and tell them about it.

You can also download an app called See Click Fix. You take a picture of the pothole, type in where it is and the app will send it to your local public works department to alert them to fill it in.