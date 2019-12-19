Taco Bell to add 21 one-dollar items to its menu in 2020

Taco bell is revamping its dollar menu in 2020.

On Tuesday, the Mexican fast-food chain announced it will be adding 21-new offerings to its dollar menu next year.

Double-stacked tacos will kick it off. They’re available in three flavors: Nacho Crunch, Chipotle Cheddar, and Reaper Ranch.

The double-stacked tacos go on sale for one buck and for a limited time starting on Dec. 26.

Taco Bell didn’t announce what else will be on the new $1 menu or when they’ll roll it out. Fans of the fast-food chain will just have to wait and see.

But you can already get eight items on the $1 Cravings Value Menu: the Beefy Fritos Burrito, Cheesy Bean and Rice Burrito, Shredded Chicken Quesadilla Melt, Cheesy Roll Up, Cinnamon Twists, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Spicy Tostado, and Triple Layer Nachos.

