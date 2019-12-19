Tavernonna’s Bryant Wigger shows off how to make a delicious feast with fish

Posted 1:35 pm, December 19, 2019, by
Data pix.

Cacciucco

Ingredients:

2 Tbl. canola oil

2 cloves sliced garlic

4 oz. White wine

4 ea. Clams

4 ea. Mussels

3 ea. Shrimp cut

2 ea. Calamari cut into rings

2 oz. Salmon or fish of your liking

4 oz. hand crushed canned Tomato

1 pinch Chili flakes

1 table Olive oil

Pinch Salt

Pinch Pepper

Directions:

Heat pan over medium heat.  Add 2 table canola oil. Pat fish dry and season with salt and pepper.  Sear fish in pan with oil until you get a nice sear then turn fish.  Add the garlic and let toast, then add mussels, clams, white wine tomato and then cover to steam.  Finish with a splash of white wine, chili flakes, evoo, salt and pepper

 

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.