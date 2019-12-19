Tavernonna’s Bryant Wigger shows off how to make a delicious feast with fish

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cacciucco

Ingredients:

2 Tbl. canola oil

2 cloves sliced garlic

4 oz. White wine

4 ea. Clams

4 ea. Mussels

3 ea. Shrimp cut

2 ea. Calamari cut into rings

2 oz. Salmon or fish of your liking

4 oz. hand crushed canned Tomato

1 pinch Chili flakes

1 table Olive oil

Pinch Salt

Pinch Pepper

Directions:

Heat pan over medium heat. Add 2 table canola oil. Pat fish dry and season with salt and pepper. Sear fish in pan with oil until you get a nice sear then turn fish. Add the garlic and let toast, then add mussels, clams, white wine tomato and then cover to steam. Finish with a splash of white wine, chili flakes, evoo, salt and pepper

