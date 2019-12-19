Tavernonna’s Bryant Wigger shows off how to make a delicious feast with fish

Cacciucco
Ingredients:
2 Tbl. canola oil
2 cloves sliced garlic
4 oz. White wine
4 ea. Clams
4 ea. Mussels
3 ea. Shrimp cut
2 ea. Calamari cut into rings
2 oz. Salmon or fish of your liking
4 oz. hand crushed canned Tomato
1 pinch Chili flakes
1 table Olive oil
Pinch Salt
Pinch Pepper
Directions:
Heat pan over medium heat. Add 2 table canola oil. Pat fish dry and season with salt and pepper. Sear fish in pan with oil until you get a nice sear then turn fish. Add the garlic and let toast, then add mussels, clams, white wine tomato and then cover to steam. Finish with a splash of white wine, chili flakes, evoo, salt and pepper
More recipes:
Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.
Click here to add your name to the list.