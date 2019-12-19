Two killed, two hurt in head-on collision on Raytown Road at I-470

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Thursday morning crash killed two and left another two people hurt according to crash investigators.

The crash happened before 8 a.m. along Raytown Road near I-470 and involved an SUV and a transport van. A passenger in the van died, another passenger was hurt and the driver is in critical condition. The driver of the SUV died and was the only person in that vehicle.

Everyone involved in the crash was an adult, the injured people were taken to hospitals.

The northbound lanes of Raytown Road are shut down while officials are on the scene, that closure will last until at least 10 a.m.

