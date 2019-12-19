WWI Museum and Memorial named Kansas City’s top attraction by tourism group

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National WWI Museum and Memorial tops the list of attractions for visitors this year, according to Visit KC.

The museum was named “Best of Kansas City” for the organization’s 2019 Visitor’s Choice Awards.

“Over the past decade, Kansas City has undergone tremendous changes in its arts scene, dining culture, shopping offerings and other key contributors to local and regional culture,” Visit KC President & CEO Jason Fulvi said.

The National WWI Museum and Memorial opened to the public in 1921 and was designated at the nation’s official WWI Museum and Memorial in 2014.

Also on the list are the Nelson-Atkins Museum (favorite art museum), Boulevardia (favorite music festival), Rye (favorite restaurant), and Made in KC (favorite local shop). See all the winners here.