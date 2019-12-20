× 68-year-old woman stabbed to death in Olathe neighborhood, police say

OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe police are investigating after a woman was stabbed to death in Olathe.

Police were dispatched just before noon Friday to an armed disturbance call near South Shadow Circle and W. 102nd Street.

When officers arrived, they discovered a 68-year-old woman suffering from an apparent stab wound. She was pronounced dead on scene. Police also contacted a 38-year-old woman on scene who was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police are now working to determine what led up to the deadly stabbing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Olathe police at 913-971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.