Dog pulled from icy pond reunited with Independence police officers

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- A dog that was rescued from icy water this week finally got to meet the police officers who saved her.

Lola escaped from her Independence home Tuesday night and was trapped in a freezing pond when some neighbors noticed and called police.

Cody Burch and his fellow officers jumped into the freezing water to pull Lola to safety.

"Dogs are such innocent animals. They would do anything for you," he said. "They would do anything for their owners, and I think that this is such a great story cause we were finally able to give back to a creature that is just so sweet and innocent. I guarantee you this dog would jump in the water to save a person, so why not a person do the same for a dog?"

Lola's owner, Paige Likely, said that the officers delivered a Christmas miracle.

"It just filled my heart because I would do that for an animal, but not everybody would do that," she said. "It was just...I don't know, it saved our Christmas. Christmas wouldn't be the same without her."

