Independence police searching for missing 29-year-old woman

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police say they’re looking for a 29-year-old missing woman.

Alaura Jarboe is believed to have been staying in the 14800 block of E. 42nd Street in Independence, but has not been seen recently. Out-of-state family members reported her missing.

She is described as 5-foot-5, weighing 120 pounds with originally blonde hair, recently dyed dark brown, and hazel eyes.

She also has a nose piercing, a lip piercing on the left side of her mouth and multiple tattoos: one on her left upper arm/shoulder, “dacia” on the back of her neck, “faith” in bright colored letters on her right side, a crown on her ring finger, and “faith” and “love” on each wrist.

Anyone who sees Jarboe or has information for police is asked to call the Independence Police Department at 816-325-7777 or email leads@indepmo.org.