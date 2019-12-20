Kansas City Health Department records first flu death of the season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Health Department says one person has died from influenza, making it the first flu death of the 2019-2020 flu season.

The victim is a patient was in their 60’s and had underlying health conditions.

Missouri has to keep track of flu cases, according to Tiffany Wilkinson, Communicable Disease Prevention and Public Health Preparedness manager at the health department.

“Influenza is a reportable condition in Missouri. That means if a physician runs a test and confirms the influenza virus, they are required to report it to the health department,” she said.

Nationally, at least 1,300 people have died from the flu so far this season, according to a preliminary estimate released Friday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Kansas City Health Department is urging people to get the flu shot by visiting the Kansas City, Missouri Immunization Clinic at 2400 Troost Ave.

