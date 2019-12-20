× Kansas City police find 2 stolen crossbows, 17 guns and more during traffic stop

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Kansas City detectives conducted a high-level stolen property bust on Wednesday, December 18, among which they found two stolen crossbows.

The detectives, working with Independence Police Department and U.S. Marshals, got a tip that three suspects were in a stolen Ford Explorer with the other stolen property, according to a news release from the Kansas City Police Department. They pulled the car over in Independence, which is where they found the goods.

Along with the crossbows, police confiscated 17 guns, ranging from lever-action rifles to semi-automatic handguns, methamphetamine, stolen jewelry and a stolen TV.

Two male suspects are being held without bond on federal parole violation warrants and will face federal charges of being felons in possession of firearms. A female suspect has been charged at the state level with one count of unlawful possession of a firearm and one count of possession of a controlled substance