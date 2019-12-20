KC police identify man shot and killed near 23rd and Indiana

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police have identified a man who was shot and killed in a drive by shooting on the city’s east side Tuesday.

Police say 20-year-old Kareem Nelson was inside of a car near 23rd and Indiana around 4:45 p.m. when someone from another vehicle fired shots into the car.

Nelson was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died of his injuries Thursday.

Bullets from the shooting also struck a Metro bus in the area. Nobody on the bus was injured and police do not believe the shooter was targeting the bus. Police are investigating what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). There is a $25,000 reward for information in the case that leads to an arrest.