Local company leaves more than 2,000 hats, scarves and gloves for homeless at KC park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Winter coats can be expensive, which is why there are so many coat drives this time of year for those in need.

But one local company noticed the homeless also had a need for other warm items like hats, scarves and gloves.

So on the day before winter officially begins, employees and volunteers from MarksNelson accounting firm spent Friday morning leaving hundreds of cold-weather items throughout Washington Square Park.

In its fourth year, the "Wrapped in Warmth" program collected more than 2,000 hats, scarves and gloves and then tied them to trees, poles and fences at the park.

Their hope is that Kansas City's homeless population, or anyone in need, will now be able to stay a little warmer this winter.

See their work -- and meet some of the volunteers -- in the video player above.