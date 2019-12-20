Man sentenced to life in prison for killing Overland Park woman

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A Kansas man will spend the rest of his life behind bard for murdering an Overland Park woman.

Korrey Rinke, 26, of Ottawa was sentenced to life in prison for the 2016 kidnapping and murder of Julianna Pappas. He pleaded guilty to first degree murder and aggravated kidnapping charges in June.

Pappas was reported missing by her roommate on Aug. 22, 2016. Her body was found Aug. 31, 2016 in a wooded area south of W. 115th between Switzer Road and Indian Creek Parkway in Overland Park.

According to court documents, Rinke was seen tampering with an electronic bicycle that belonged to Pappas.

When police first spoke to Rinke they claim he seemed nervous and denied that Pappas was in his car, then admitted she was in his car.

In a follow-up interview with Rinke, police say they read him his Miranda rights and he agreed to tell them about Pappas. Police say he told them that he and Pappas had been driving around together and purchased alcohol. According to the affidavit, he told police they were going to have sex but when she learned he did not have a condom, she said no.

Rinke reportedly then admitted to police that he forced her to have sex. Police say he admitted punching her and believed he broke her arm when he assaulted her. He said he left her in the park, injured and described her as ‘gurgling’ from her injuries. Police say Rinke told them he did not believe she would survive her injuries.

According to police, Rinke went back to the area four days later to make sure she was dead, but could not find her.

As part of his plea, Rinke must serve at least 25 years of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.