Police identify two women killed Thursday in head-on crash on Raytown Road

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police have identified the two women killed Thursday morning in a head-on crash in Kansas City.

The wreck happened around 8 a.m. Thursday on Raytown Road near Interstate 470 when a Chrysler Pacifica veered into the oncoming lane and hit a Ford transport passenger van for people with disabilities.

The driver of the Chrysler, now identified as 39-year-old Misty White, of Kansas City, and a passenger in the Ford van, now identified as 72-year-old Jacquelin Peters, of Raytown, were both killed in the crash.

Peters was a driver for the nonprofit Eitas, which helps people with disabilities each day to get to jobs, volunteer work, appointments or day programs.

According to the organization, she had been working with another woman, who was driving the van at the time of the crash, to take a woman who uses a wheelchair to her day program.

The woman driving the van suffered serious injuries but is expected to be OK. The woman in the wheelchair was taken to the hospital, but is also OK.