Travelers, pop-up shops and construction: Here’s what to expect at KCI this Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It’s time for the hustle and bustle of holiday travel.

During the 12-day period, airlines believe 47 million travelers will travel by flight nationwide, and 500,000 of those travelers will pass through Kansas City.

On peak flying days, around 48,000 people are expected to make their way through the airport, with roughly 300 flights daily.

This year, airport representatives want to make sure people are aware of, and navigate around, the ongoing construction.

“Traffic is down to one lane, in and around the terminal complex, lots of signage and stuff, you have to slow down to 20 mph. Be prepared to merge and jock in and out, just need to allow extra time of that if you are traveling or picking up, or dropping somebody off," KCI spokesperson Joe McBride said.

The airport also wants to lessen the amount of cars driving in a circle through road construction.

This year, they're providing free parking in Terminal B and C garages for up to 30 minutes. After 30 minutes, regular rates apply.

"[There's] the cellphone waiting lot for someone to call you, so you don't have to hover around. We try to make it so people have options if they are picking someone up," McBride said.

To ease the common traveling anxiety, the airport is also hosting its first pop-up event called "The Pop-up at the Airport" in partnership with Walter 'The Popper' Edwin, a Kansas City rapper and creator of IMKC clothing line.

The KC Marketplace store, near Southwest Airlines, will transform into a party for travelers.

The pop-up will feature musical performances by The Popper, a live DJ and special pop-up special merchandise representing all things Kansas City.

McBride said he hopes this event will bring life and excitement to the area.

“This is something new for us that we are trying out to get some activity going on and, a little bit, break through the clutter and take a little bit of stress off people’s travel day as they come through the airport," McBride said.

You can catch Popper and the pop-up event Saturday from 2-4 p.m.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video