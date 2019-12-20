× One person killed, one critically injured in Leawood double shooting, officials say

LEAWOOD, Kan. — Two people have been shot Friday night near a Leawood apartment complex, leaving one person killed.

The shooting happened at about 8:15 p.m. at the Leawood at State Line Apartments, located at 138th and Kenneth Road.

A police spokesman said shots were fired between two cars in the apartment complex’s parking lot. Further details about what led up to the shooting were not immediately available.

Officials said the other victim in the double shooting is in critical condition.

