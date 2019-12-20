Under the inflatable: Here’s what it takes to run Paulie’s Penguin Playground in Olathe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- If you walk among the seasonal balloon fantasy that is Paulie's Penguin Playground, you may simply be struck by its shear magnitude regarding the number and size of inflatable decorations. You also may wonder what kind of effort and energy, both manpower and electrical, it takes to run such a spectacle.

Paul Craig, the driving force behind the display, told FOX4 everything that goes into putting the playground together. From how long it takes to set up every year to how many inflatables are allegedly in his playground, here's a look under the inflatable.

The setup

Craig said October is his busiest month at his job. Incidentally, that's also when he has to begin the long setup process.

"It takes about a month to get all of this stuff going," he said.

Craig creates the layout by first stacking pallets and platforms throughout his yard. Then, he configures the electricity.

"I've got a full subpanel just for this, and then we still have to run three or four extra chords out of the house," he said.

A subpanel is basically another fuse box that creates a source of connectivity in addition to the main electrical box. They are often used as a more convenient source of electricity that can be placed closer to whatever is drawing the most power and as a way to increase the number of available electric lines so as to not overload one particular circuit.

Craig said, even with the subpanel, it won't be enough if they want to keep growing the display.

"We maxed out the house. Then, we added a subpanel. Now, I've maxed out the subpanel, so we need to see if we can add another subpanel."

It's a race to get everything done before Halloween. Then, it's inflatable time.

The inflatables

"Literally the day after Halloween, as soon as the weather cooperates and it's nice enough, we start install of all the inflatables" Craig said.

He told FOX4 that there are somewhere around 225 individual decorations that fill his yard. If he's counting individual penguins, that number shoots up to somewhere between 300 and 400. Visitors are welcome to try to count all of the inflatables and report back to him. However, he said no two answers have ever been the same.

Craig also said that some of the inflatables take multiple people to set up. Penguin-zilla, the 30-foot-tall inflatable behemoth, takes three or four people.

"It takes more than one person to, like, fly the helicopter. That one, it takes about five people to get up," he said. "I have some wonderful, wonderful friends... that help us out immensely every year."

It's not enough to just get them up and leave them, either. He said weather can be problematic, and wind causes tears in the fabric. Big inflatables, like the 30-footer or two 20-footers, can't go up in winds above 15 mph. Despite the precautions, he still spends a lot of time each year sewing and re-sewing where cables and fabric have ripped.

When asked how much money has gone into the decorations, he said, "I don't want to think about it," with a laugh.

Crowd logistics

Although this walk-through display features some huge decorations, the yard and culdesac on which it makes its home is relatively small -- almost too small for the thousands of people Craig said comes to the playground every weekend.

He said the neighbors have responded well to the display. However, he said he has had problems with people parking in front of driveways. To fix this, there are business parking lots across Indian Creek Parkway that he said people can park at after business hours.

His driveway is cleared to have people stand and watch "Happy Feet," which is played on a massive projection screen on his roof made out of a white sheet and, you guessed it, another inflatable.

Tunnels and pathways snake around his property, allowing for more guests to pack into the playground and seek out all of the decoration treasures he has stationed around the area.

And, if you want to beat the crowds, his display is open 24-7. That means you can still enjoy the playground during the day, any time during the week, instead of packing in on weekend evenings.

Inflatables for a cause

All of this started as a joke 12 years ago. Craig's wife collects penguins, so he bought a big penguin inflatable.

"She took it with a grain of salt," Craig said.

Since then, he's bought more and more inflatables, allowing the public to come and enjoy the spectacle. When viewers started coming in droves, he realized he could use this display for good.

"I've been partnered with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society since 1997," he said.

Craig's mom died from the disease in 1999 during the holiday season. He said Paulie's Penguin Playground was a way to move past his grief and make Christmas fun again.

He now takes donations for the society in a cream can, which he got from his mom. He said that, as of last year, they've raised $55,000. He's hoping to get to $60,000 this year.