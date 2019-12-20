Man dead, explosions reported in Kansas City house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Firefighters are at the scene of a house fire where one death has been reported so far. There were also reported explosions on Friday morning in the 5600 block of Hardesty where the fire was called in at about 6:15 a.m.

FOX4's Matt Stewart is at the scene gathering the latest details. He says the victim is a man in his 60’s and his adult nephew lived in the house as well.

The nephew woke up to smell of smoke and couldn’t get to his uncle. He was a smoker on oxygen and tanks exploded as firefighters tried to put it out. A car out front also became engulfed.

"We started hearing explosions. Oxygen makes the fire grow bigger, so every time we had an explosion, it was concussing, and obviously startles our firefighters and it makes the fire grow larger," Deputy Chief Jimmy Walker told FOX4.

"I can’t say enough about how great our crews did. They knew a victim was inside, they were aggressively trying to reach them but unfortunately, our efforts were in vain today."

No firefighters were hurt and an investigation is underway.

