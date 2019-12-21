× Body of missing 28-year-old Missouri woman found in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police have identified the body of missing 28-year-old Renita Thompson after locating the body off the side of the road at Gregory and Ewing.

Police were called to the area at 9:43 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19 by the family who had been searching the area. When responders arrived, they found the body of Thompson out of view of traffic.

The cause of death is still under investigation.

Police said Renita Thompson has been missing since Saturday, Dec. 14. She was last seen near 93rd and Cleveland in a black Honda Accord. Her family said they have no idea what could have happened.

Thompson has two young children, a 9-year-old and a 3-month-old, who she was with all the time.

A group of six family members spent Wednesday morning searching the wooded area along James A. Reed Road in south Kansas City where her car was found abandoned Tuesday afternoon.

“I am standing here, I am pleading, I am begging — if you know anything, please contact the police.” Katrina Harlin, Thompson’s cousin, told FOX4 earlier.

Police are asking anyone with information that could help detectives to call the Homicide Unit directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest.