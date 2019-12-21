Camera catches thieves stealing metro church van used to pick up children, elderly right before Christmas program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARTIN CITY, Mo. -- Church members are having to start over after thieves stole their van stolen right out of their parking lot.

The van, a 1994 red Econoline, was stolen from Annointed House of Glory on Charlotte Street on Friday, Dec. 20.

Cameras from Jack Stack Barbecue across the street captured still images of a white truck believed to be involved in the theft.

The van was purchased only two months ago. Members used it to pick up children and the elderly in order to bring them to church as part of outreach initiatives. Church officials planned to use the van this Sunday for a special Christmas program.

Pastor Darwin Neal said that, while this is a setback, they are not letting it stop them from doing good work in the community.

"It's sad that the world that we live in, they have no conscience about the people they are hurting, but as a Christian, as a believer, we have to love our enemies and pray for those who persecute us," Neal said.

The pastor said they plan to use their personal cars to continue picking up members and guests.

If you have information about the theft, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers at 816-474-TIPS.