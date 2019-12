× Kansas City police find one person shot to death near 35th and Bellefontaine

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KCPD officers are on the scene of a shooting in the area of 35th and Bellefontaine.

When officers arrived they located a victim that suffered from a gunshot. The victim has died from the injuries.

Detectives are beginning their investigation, and FOX4 will have more details as they become available.