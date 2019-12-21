Missouri man arrested for armed robbery while reportedly wearing underwear as a mask

Posted 8:56 pm, December 21, 2019, by
Shawn McCormick pictures

Pictures of Shawn McCormick from Moberly Police Department (left) and Missouri Department of Corrections.

MOBERLY, Mo. — A man has been charged after robbing a gas station while reportedly wearing underwear on his head as a mask.

Randolph County prosecutors charged 26-year-old Shawn McCormick with first-degree robbery and armed criminal action, KQ2 reported.

Police initially sent out a statement on Facebook asking for help identifying the robber. Picture show who police now believe to be McCormick holding a gun at the counter of Bratcher’s Fuel on Dec. 7 with a gray cloth mask over his head. His car was recorded on surveillance camera at 5:53 p.m.

According to reporting by KQ2, that mask was underwear.

McCormick was arrested Monday, Dec. 9.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.